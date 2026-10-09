Ramp from Hwy. 400 to westbound Hwy. 401 closed due to tractor trailer fire

A tractor trailer fire has forced the closure of the southbound ramp from Highway 400 to the westbound Highway 401 early Friday morning.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and fire crews were called to the ramp around 2:45 a.m.

OPP say the driver was able to separate the cab from the burning trailer before fire trucks arrived and knocked it down.

It’s unclear how long the closure and clean-up will last.