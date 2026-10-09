Remnants of Hurricane Isaias to bring scattered showers to Toronto this Thanksgiving weekend

Hurricane Isaias, set to make landfall either Friday night or Saturday morning, could put a damper on the Thanksgiving weekend in Toronto.

It’s expected to by a mild and dry start to the long weekend with a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 19 C. The windy conditions will continue with gusts up to 50 kilometres an hour and dropping down to 7 C overnight.

Some patchy fog is expected early in the morning but it will be 19 C day on Saturday with a mix of sun and cloud with the temperature dropping to 11 C overnight.

Sunday will start mild with increasing clouds before scattered showers and periods of rain move in, dropping between 10 and 15 millimetres of rain, but it will be warm with a high of 20 C.

The weather will clear up for later in the day on Thanksgiving Monday with showers early on and sunny breaks in the afternoon with a high of 22.

Cooler, more fall-like weather is expected to start next Wednesday.