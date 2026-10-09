Toronto police officer charged with several firearm-related offences after Canada Border Services Agency probe

Items seized by CBSA officers. CBSA

By Michael Talbot

Posted October 9, 2026 4:04 pm.

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) confirms that one of its officers has been charged with multiple firearm-related offences after a Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) investigation.

In a release, the CBSA alleges Nasser Gholami, 47, of Brampton, was the intended recipient of a parcel from the United States that contained two firearm suppressors.

The parcel was intercepted by border services officers at a facility in Mississauga on July 23, 2026, the release adds.

Gholami was identified as a suspect, and the CBSA says officers executed a search warrant at his home on September 24, 2026. During that raid they allegedly seized three non-restricted firearms, one prohibited suppressor which was attached to one of the guns, as well as digital devices and ammunition.

Gholami was arrested and charged by the CBSA with:

  • One count of smuggling prohibited devices (suppressors)
  • One count of importing prohibited devices while knowing unauthorized (suppressors)
  • One count of possession of a prohibited device knowing he was not the holder of a licence under which he may possess it
  • One count of unsafe display of a non-restricted firearm

He’s set to appear in court in Brampton on November 5, 2026.

CityNews reached out to the TPS, which confirmed that Gholami is a constable with seven years service.

“He is currently suspended with pay and has been served notice that the Chief intends to suspend him without pay following the mandated 60-day period under the Community Safety and Policing Act,” a police spokesperson said.

“Our understanding is that the charges laid by the CBSA are unrelated to his duties as a Toronto Police officer.”

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

SIU says Toronto officer had 'no alternative' but to shoot man who shot and killed Const. Marc Pinizzotto

The province's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has absolved a Toronto police officer of any wrongdoing after he shot a suspect who had moments earlier fatally shot Const. Marc Pinizzotto at an apartment...

21m ago

Frances Nunziata not confirming reports she's withdrawing from Toronto municipal election race

Long-time Toronto councillor Frances Nunziata is not confirming reports she is withdrawing from the municipal election race. CityNews had initially cited sources stating that the York South-Weston councillor...

updated

21m ago

From the mouths of babes: 9-year-old interviews candidates to educate public about municipal election

Iya Thompson interviews candidates and breaks down the issues in Beaches-East York, through the eyes of a nine-year-old.

53m ago

A magnitude 7.6 earthquake shakes Panama, USGS reports

 A powerful magnitude 7.6 earthquake struck Panama on Friday morning, shaking buildings as far away as the capital and prompting evacuations, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The quake...

updated

39m ago

Top Stories

SIU says Toronto officer had 'no alternative' but to shoot man who shot and killed Const. Marc Pinizzotto

The province's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has absolved a Toronto police officer of any wrongdoing after he shot a suspect who had moments earlier fatally shot Const. Marc Pinizzotto at an apartment...

21m ago

Frances Nunziata not confirming reports she's withdrawing from Toronto municipal election race

Long-time Toronto councillor Frances Nunziata is not confirming reports she is withdrawing from the municipal election race. CityNews had initially cited sources stating that the York South-Weston councillor...

updated

21m ago

From the mouths of babes: 9-year-old interviews candidates to educate public about municipal election

Iya Thompson interviews candidates and breaks down the issues in Beaches-East York, through the eyes of a nine-year-old.

53m ago

A magnitude 7.6 earthquake shakes Panama, USGS reports

 A powerful magnitude 7.6 earthquake struck Panama on Friday morning, shaking buildings as far away as the capital and prompting evacuations, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The quake...

updated

39m ago

Most Watched Today

0:51
Heavy rain soaks Toronto streets

Heavy rain soaked the streets of Toronto to start of the work week, prompting commuters to take out their umbrellas for the morning commute.

August 31, 2026 8:40 am EST EST

0:53
Showers possible Sunday as summer-like weather sticks around

Rain showers starting late morning and continuing into the afternoon on Sunday, ushering in an unsettled week of humid weather.

August 29, 2026 7:19 pm EST EST

2:26
Families of those missing in Nepal flash flooding hoping for answers from Canadian Government

Canadian families wait for answers on loved ones missing following flash flooding in Nepal, Alessandra Carneiro, reports.

August 28, 2026 8:28 pm EST EST

2:36
Caribbean Carnival weekend forecast

Ahead of Toronto's annual Caribbean Carnival, here's what festival goers can expected as they head out into the streets for a weekend of celebrations.

July 31, 2026 9:04 am EST EST

2:26
'No relief in sight': Toronto swelters under multi-day heatwave

As a multi-day heatwave rises temperatures once again in Toronto, climate experts explain how hot it's expected to get and ways to stay cool.

July 13, 2026 12:59 pm EST EST

More Videos