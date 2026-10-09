Toronto police officer charged with several firearm-related offences after Canada Border Services Agency probe

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) confirms that one of its officers has been charged with multiple firearm-related offences after a Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) investigation.

In a release, the CBSA alleges Nasser Gholami, 47, of Brampton, was the intended recipient of a parcel from the United States that contained two firearm suppressors.

The parcel was intercepted by border services officers at a facility in Mississauga on July 23, 2026, the release adds.

Gholami was identified as a suspect, and the CBSA says officers executed a search warrant at his home on September 24, 2026. During that raid they allegedly seized three non-restricted firearms, one prohibited suppressor which was attached to one of the guns, as well as digital devices and ammunition.

Gholami was arrested and charged by the CBSA with:

One count of smuggling prohibited devices (suppressors)

One count of importing prohibited devices while knowing unauthorized (suppressors)

One count of possession of a prohibited device knowing he was not the holder of a licence under which he may possess it

One count of unsafe display of a non-restricted firearm

He’s set to appear in court in Brampton on November 5, 2026.

CityNews reached out to the TPS, which confirmed that Gholami is a constable with seven years service.

“He is currently suspended with pay and has been served notice that the Chief intends to suspend him without pay following the mandated 60-day period under the Community Safety and Policing Act,” a police spokesperson said.

“Our understanding is that the charges laid by the CBSA are unrelated to his duties as a Toronto Police officer.”