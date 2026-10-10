2 people killed in small plane crash near Guelph

Ontario Provincial Police are seen at the site of a small plane crash near Fergus, Ont., on October 9, 2026. OPP/HO

By John Marchesan

Posted October 10, 2026 3:29 pm.

Two people are dead after a small plane crashed in southwestern Ontario.

Ontario Provincial Police say first responders were called to a field near the intersection of Beatty Line and Wellington Road 17 just outside of Fergus around 10:15 a.m. Friday.

The Transportation Safety Board (TSB) say an amateur-built Skybolt biplane departed the airport in Fergus around 10 a.m. as part of local aerobatic training flight with two experienced pilots on board.

“The aircraft crashed a short time later in corn field 2 kilimetres northwest of the airfield and came to rest in an inverted position,” the TSB said in a brief statement.

Provincial police say a fire the erupted following the crash was extinguished and the two occupants of the plane were pronounced dead at the scene.

The ages, genders and hometowns of the victims was not immediately available.

The TSB says it will continue to gather and analyze information in the coming weeks to determine what caused the crash.

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