8 dead after shooting in Erie, Pennsylvania, governor says. Shooter also dead

Eight people were killed Friday in a shooting in Erie, Pennsylvania, police said.

The shooter was also dead, and there was no threat to the public, the city said. Authorities didn’t provide more details.

“I have not seen anything like this in my 28-plus years,” Erie Police Chief Rick Lorah told a local news station. “I’m not sure that the city of Erie has ever seen the loss of life and the devastation that we just witnessed.”

Gov. Josh Shapiro said Saturday he offered his administration’s “full support” to Erie Mayor Daria Devlin.

Erie is about 117 miles (188 kilometers) north of Pittsburgh.

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This story has been updated to correct the number of people killed in shooting to eight, not including the shooter, per information from authorities.

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GaNun is a corps member for The Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

Jacqueline Ganun, The Associated Press