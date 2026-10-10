Anthropic’s Claude AI submits a false tip on a Philadelphia unsolved homicide case

Pages from the Anthropic website and the company's logos are displayed on a computer screen in New York on Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026. (AP Photo/Patrick Sison) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Mae Anderson, The Associated Press,

Posted October 10, 2026 11:47 am.

Last Updated October 10, 2026 3:57 pm.

NEW YORK (AP) — An Anthropic artificial intelligence model submitted a false tip to a Philadelphia police website about an unsolved homicide case, authorities and Anthropic said.

It’s the latest example of AI models acting in unintended ways and manipulating government and other websites during tests. In a report Friday, Anthropic also disclosed a separate incident when its AI model submitted forms to an undisclosed government website instead of stopping before submission.

The incident in Philadelphia occurred on July 18 when the AI model Claude Haiku 4.5 was tasked with generating and performing example tasks on randomly selected webpages, Anthropic said.

Claude filled out a form on police site PhillyUnsolvedMurders.com indicating it might have information regarding an unsolved murder listed on the site.

Philadelphia Police said in a statement they were unaware of the incident until Anthropic notified them on Wednesday. Then they found the submission in the website’s tip records and confirmed it was marked spam and never forwarded to police.

There are rising concerns about AI companies’ unchecked AI agents meddling with everything from U.S. government websites to healthcare data. Critics have been calling for more regulation.

In September, another AI company, OpenAI, disclosed six reports of “unexpected or concerning” behavior in artificial-intelligence models.

“Unsolved cases involve real victims, grieving families and investigators working to secure answers,” the Philadelphia Police Department said in a statement. “Technology companies must take all appropriate steps necessary to prevent their systems from submitting false information to law enforcement.”

Anthropic said in its report that most of the reported behaviors are forms of what it calls “persistence” — “in which Claude, when it cannot complete a task as given, works around a restriction instead of stopping.”

The company said it was modifying its training to “reduce the likelihood of further misbehavior.”

Anthropic said it briefed the White House on cases that involved U.S. government agencies at the federal, state and local levels, and notified each agency involved.

Mae Anderson, The Associated Press

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Shooting leaves 9 dead including suspect in Erie, Pennsylvania, police say

A shooting in a residential area of Erie, Pennsylvania, left nine dead including the suspected shooter and rocked the city. Police said two children and a pregnant woman were among the dead.

12m ago

Convicted sex offender set to be released, Durham police issue community safety alert

Police in Durham Regional are warning the public about a high-risk offender who is set to be released on Sunday. In a community safety alert issued on Saturday, authorities said 48-year-old Keith Theodore...

2h ago

CityVotes 2026: 10 candidates vying to replace Gord Perks in Parkdale-High Park

Ward 4 Parkdale-High Park remains an ongoing flashpoint in the debate over gentrification, with residents spanning the income spectrum and just over half renting

1h ago

2 people killed in small plane crash near Guelph

Two people are dead after a small plane crashed in southwestern Ontario. Ontario Provincial Police say first responders were called to a field near the intersection of Beatty Line and Wellington Road...

1h ago

Top Stories

Shooting leaves 9 dead including suspect in Erie, Pennsylvania, police say

A shooting in a residential area of Erie, Pennsylvania, left nine dead including the suspected shooter and rocked the city. Police said two children and a pregnant woman were among the dead.

12m ago

Convicted sex offender set to be released, Durham police issue community safety alert

Police in Durham Regional are warning the public about a high-risk offender who is set to be released on Sunday. In a community safety alert issued on Saturday, authorities said 48-year-old Keith Theodore...

2h ago

CityVotes 2026: 10 candidates vying to replace Gord Perks in Parkdale-High Park

Ward 4 Parkdale-High Park remains an ongoing flashpoint in the debate over gentrification, with residents spanning the income spectrum and just over half renting

1h ago

2 people killed in small plane crash near Guelph

Two people are dead after a small plane crashed in southwestern Ontario. Ontario Provincial Police say first responders were called to a field near the intersection of Beatty Line and Wellington Road...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

0:51
Heavy rain soaks Toronto streets

Heavy rain soaked the streets of Toronto to start of the work week, prompting commuters to take out their umbrellas for the morning commute.

August 31, 2026 8:40 am EST EST

0:53
Showers possible Sunday as summer-like weather sticks around

Rain showers starting late morning and continuing into the afternoon on Sunday, ushering in an unsettled week of humid weather.

August 29, 2026 7:19 pm EST EST

2:26
Families of those missing in Nepal flash flooding hoping for answers from Canadian Government

Canadian families wait for answers on loved ones missing following flash flooding in Nepal, Alessandra Carneiro, reports.

August 28, 2026 8:28 pm EST EST

2:36
Caribbean Carnival weekend forecast

Ahead of Toronto's annual Caribbean Carnival, here's what festival goers can expected as they head out into the streets for a weekend of celebrations.

July 31, 2026 9:04 am EST EST

2:26
'No relief in sight': Toronto swelters under multi-day heatwave

As a multi-day heatwave rises temperatures once again in Toronto, climate experts explain how hot it's expected to get and ways to stay cool.

July 13, 2026 12:59 pm EST EST

More Videos