Christa Pike is discharged from a hospital after surviving execution attempt, her attorneys say

This photo provided by the Tennessee Department of Correction shows Christa Pike on Jan. 12, 2023. (TDOC via AP)

By The Associated Press,

Posted October 10, 2026 11:24 am.

Last Updated October 10, 2026 12:08 pm.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Christa Pike, who survived Tennessee’s attempt to execute her by lethal injection, has been moved back to prison, her attorneys said Saturday.

Pike, 50, was discharged from the hospital and is back at the Deborah K. Johnson Rehabilitation Center, the women’s prison where she was housed for 30 years, her attorneys said in a written statement.

“She is grateful to the first responders and her medical team for their care in these extraordinary circumstances. She is continuing to receive medical care at the prison, and we will continue to track her recovery,” the statement said.

Pike had been hospitalized since surviving two doses of pentobarbital as the state attempted to execute her on Sept. 30 for the 1995 beating and stabbing death of classmate Colleen Slemmer. At one point she was on a ventilator and her attorneys did not expect her to survive. However, they said Pike woke up and began talking and walking with assistance.

The Death Penalty Information Center says Pike is the first person to survive after receiving lethal injection drugs during an execution.

The Tennessee Department of Correction has not said what went wrong in the execution. Medical and lethal injection experts have focused on whether a problem with the IV line caused the drug to pool in her tissue instead of entering her bloodstream. Pike’s attorneys wrote in a court filing that “apparently at no point did any member of the execution team realize that the IV lines were not correctly placed.”

The failed execution brought renewed scrutiny to how Tennessee carries out death sentences.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has since postponed the state’s only other scheduled execution this year and ordered a review of what went wrong. The state’s prison chief resigned in the wake of the failed execution

As the process got underway Pike was asked if she had a final statement and she spoke of being at peace. About five minutes later, she raised her head and said her arm hurt. Later, she appeared to lose consciousness but could be heard breathing heavily until media witnesses were escorted from the witness room nearly 90 minutes into the execution. An ambulance took her to a hospital.

The Associated Press

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Truck driver killed during ‘workplace incident’ in Vaughan

Ontario’s Ministry of Labour is investigating after a truck driver was killed during what officials describe as a “workplace incident” in Vaughan. The ministry said it was notified of the incident...

1h ago

8 dead after shooting in Erie, Pennsylvania, governor says. Shooter also dead

Eight people were killed Friday in a shooting in Erie, Pennsylvania, police said.

8m ago

Pope Leo declares death penalty 'inadmissible' as his native U.S. plans to livestream execution

ROME (AP) — Pope Leo XIV on Saturday declared capital punishment ''inadmissible" as he marked the World Day Against the Death Penalty and his native United States announced plans to livestream an execution by firing squad.

2h ago

Toronto woman, 19, accused of removing ankle monitor is wanted for breach of release

A Toronto woman who was on bail for several charges that are still before the courts, is wanted by police after allegedly breaking the conditions of her release. According to authorities, 19-year-old...

2h ago

Top Stories

Truck driver killed during ‘workplace incident’ in Vaughan

Ontario’s Ministry of Labour is investigating after a truck driver was killed during what officials describe as a “workplace incident” in Vaughan. The ministry said it was notified of the incident...

1h ago

8 dead after shooting in Erie, Pennsylvania, governor says. Shooter also dead

Eight people were killed Friday in a shooting in Erie, Pennsylvania, police said.

8m ago

Pope Leo declares death penalty 'inadmissible' as his native U.S. plans to livestream execution

ROME (AP) — Pope Leo XIV on Saturday declared capital punishment ''inadmissible" as he marked the World Day Against the Death Penalty and his native United States announced plans to livestream an execution by firing squad.

2h ago

Toronto woman, 19, accused of removing ankle monitor is wanted for breach of release

A Toronto woman who was on bail for several charges that are still before the courts, is wanted by police after allegedly breaking the conditions of her release. According to authorities, 19-year-old...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

0:51
Heavy rain soaks Toronto streets

Heavy rain soaked the streets of Toronto to start of the work week, prompting commuters to take out their umbrellas for the morning commute.

August 31, 2026 8:40 am EST EST

0:53
Showers possible Sunday as summer-like weather sticks around

Rain showers starting late morning and continuing into the afternoon on Sunday, ushering in an unsettled week of humid weather.

August 29, 2026 7:19 pm EST EST

2:26
Families of those missing in Nepal flash flooding hoping for answers from Canadian Government

Canadian families wait for answers on loved ones missing following flash flooding in Nepal, Alessandra Carneiro, reports.

August 28, 2026 8:28 pm EST EST

2:36
Caribbean Carnival weekend forecast

Ahead of Toronto's annual Caribbean Carnival, here's what festival goers can expected as they head out into the streets for a weekend of celebrations.

July 31, 2026 9:04 am EST EST

2:26
'No relief in sight': Toronto swelters under multi-day heatwave

As a multi-day heatwave rises temperatures once again in Toronto, climate experts explain how hot it's expected to get and ways to stay cool.

July 13, 2026 12:59 pm EST EST

More Videos