‘Not going anywhere’: Frances Nunziata clarifies reports she’s dropping out of municipal election race

Councillor Frances Nunziata is seen in the speakers chair at Toronto City Hall in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By John Marchesan

Posted October 10, 2026 9:44 pm.

Councillor Frances Nunziata clarified reports she would be withdrawing from the municipal election race, saying on Saturday she is still in the race and “not going anywhere.”

On Friday, sources told CityNews that Nunziata, who has represented York South-Weston since 1997, would be leaving the race with just over two weeks to go until election day.

While she did not address the report directly on Friday, Nunziata issued a statement late Saturday, saying she has absolutely no intention of withdrawing from the race and that “Any suggestion or report indicating otherwise is categorically false.”

Nunziata went on to say she was deeply disappointed in the what she called “false information regarding my candidacy,” especially during the advance polling period which she said had the potential to mislead voters.

“I urge anyone circulating these false claims to stop immediately.”

Nunziata is the longest-serving member of city council and has served as speaker in the chamber since 2010.

York-South Weston is expected to be a close race with Nunziata facing off against Chiara Padovani, who she only beat by 94 votes in the last election.

“For over 40 years I have dedicated my life to public service,” she said. “Throughout this time I have embraced change, faced challenges and worked tirelessly to stand up for the people of York South—Weston. That commitment has never wavered, and it certainly isn’t stopping now.”

Nunziata ended by saying she remains “fully engaged” in the campaign and looks forward to earning the confidence and support of voters on election day.

“I’m in this race, I’m not going anywhere, I’m not finished fighting for York South—Weston.”

Statement by York South-Weston councillor Frances Nunziata posted to Facebook on October 10, 2026. FACEBOOK/Frances.Nunziata.Ward5

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Life of JahVai Roy celebrated at memorial event aimed at supporting youth

Hundreds of parents, children and community leaders gathered Saturday to honour the memory of JahVai Roy, the young boy who was fatally struck by a bullet while he slept in his family’s North York apartment...

4h ago

12 killed and over 300 hurt in latest attack on Riyadh airport, Saudi authorities say

CAIRO (AP) — The latest attack on the international airport in Saudi Arabia's capital of Riyadh killed 12 people and injured over 300 others, civil aviation authorities said early Sunday, with some in critical condition. A Saudi-led coalition blamed Iran-backed Houthi rebels in neighboring Yemen.

18m ago

Shooting leaves 9 dead including suspect in Erie, Pennsylvania, police say

A man killed eight people including a pregnant woman, children and other relatives at his home in Erie, Pennsylvania, before taking his own life as well, authorities said Saturday.

3h ago

Convicted sex offender set to be released, Durham police issue community safety alert

Police in Durham Region are warning the public about a high-risk offender who is set to be released on Sunday. In a community safety alert issued on Saturday, authorities said 48-year-old Keith Theodore...

7h ago

Top Stories

Life of JahVai Roy celebrated at memorial event aimed at supporting youth

Hundreds of parents, children and community leaders gathered Saturday to honour the memory of JahVai Roy, the young boy who was fatally struck by a bullet while he slept in his family’s North York apartment...

4h ago

12 killed and over 300 hurt in latest attack on Riyadh airport, Saudi authorities say

CAIRO (AP) — The latest attack on the international airport in Saudi Arabia's capital of Riyadh killed 12 people and injured over 300 others, civil aviation authorities said early Sunday, with some in critical condition. A Saudi-led coalition blamed Iran-backed Houthi rebels in neighboring Yemen.

18m ago

Shooting leaves 9 dead including suspect in Erie, Pennsylvania, police say

A man killed eight people including a pregnant woman, children and other relatives at his home in Erie, Pennsylvania, before taking his own life as well, authorities said Saturday.

3h ago

Convicted sex offender set to be released, Durham police issue community safety alert

Police in Durham Region are warning the public about a high-risk offender who is set to be released on Sunday. In a community safety alert issued on Saturday, authorities said 48-year-old Keith Theodore...

7h ago

Most Watched Today

0:51
Heavy rain soaks Toronto streets

Heavy rain soaked the streets of Toronto to start of the work week, prompting commuters to take out their umbrellas for the morning commute.

August 31, 2026 8:40 am EST EST

0:53
Showers possible Sunday as summer-like weather sticks around

Rain showers starting late morning and continuing into the afternoon on Sunday, ushering in an unsettled week of humid weather.

August 29, 2026 7:19 pm EST EST

2:26
Families of those missing in Nepal flash flooding hoping for answers from Canadian Government

Canadian families wait for answers on loved ones missing following flash flooding in Nepal, Alessandra Carneiro, reports.

August 28, 2026 8:28 pm EST EST

2:36
Caribbean Carnival weekend forecast

Ahead of Toronto's annual Caribbean Carnival, here's what festival goers can expected as they head out into the streets for a weekend of celebrations.

July 31, 2026 9:04 am EST EST

2:26
'No relief in sight': Toronto swelters under multi-day heatwave

As a multi-day heatwave rises temperatures once again in Toronto, climate experts explain how hot it's expected to get and ways to stay cool.

July 13, 2026 12:59 pm EST EST

More Videos