‘Not going anywhere’: Frances Nunziata clarifies reports she’s dropping out of municipal election race

Councillor Frances Nunziata clarified reports she would be withdrawing from the municipal election race, saying on Saturday she is still in the race and “not going anywhere.”

On Friday, sources told CityNews that Nunziata, who has represented York South-Weston since 1997, would be leaving the race with just over two weeks to go until election day.

While she did not address the report directly on Friday, Nunziata issued a statement late Saturday, saying she has absolutely no intention of withdrawing from the race and that “Any suggestion or report indicating otherwise is categorically false.”

Nunziata went on to say she was deeply disappointed in the what she called “false information regarding my candidacy,” especially during the advance polling period which she said had the potential to mislead voters.

“I urge anyone circulating these false claims to stop immediately.”

Nunziata is the longest-serving member of city council and has served as speaker in the chamber since 2010.

York-South Weston is expected to be a close race with Nunziata facing off against Chiara Padovani, who she only beat by 94 votes in the last election.

“For over 40 years I have dedicated my life to public service,” she said. “Throughout this time I have embraced change, faced challenges and worked tirelessly to stand up for the people of York South—Weston. That commitment has never wavered, and it certainly isn’t stopping now.”

Nunziata ended by saying she remains “fully engaged” in the campaign and looks forward to earning the confidence and support of voters on election day.

“I’m in this race, I’m not going anywhere, I’m not finished fighting for York South—Weston.”

Statement by York South-Weston councillor Frances Nunziata posted to Facebook on October 10, 2026. FACEBOOK/Frances.Nunziata.Ward5