Life of JahVai Roy celebrated at memorial event aimed at supporting youth

Community members gathered Saturday to honour the memory of JahVai Roy, the young boy who was fatally struck by a bullet while he slept in his family’s North York apartment in August 2025.

“I decided I’m going to turn my pain into purpose,” said Holly Roy, JahVai’s mother, who said the gathering was an opportunity to bring families together for music, children’s activities and a chance to remember her son.

“What I wanted to have today was something that reflects my son. He was very athletic, full of energy, very compassionate. I want to celebrate my son’s life, I don’t want to focus on the tragedy of his passing, I want to celebrate him and carry him forward with love and purpose.”

According to Toronto police, a shootout occurred outside the apartment building at 15 Martha Eaton Way, near Trethewey Drive, just before 12:30 a.m. on August 16, 2025. Officers found Roy in his bed suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Two additional apartment units were also hit during the shootout, but no other injuries were reported.

Three youths, ranging in age from 15 to 18 at the time of the shooting, have been arrested and charged with first-degree murder.