Lotto Max jackpot jumps to record-breaking $85M prize

Another Lotto Max draw ended without a jackpot winner on Friday night, sending the top prize soaring to a record-breaking $85 million.

No ticket for Friday’s draw matched the winning combination: 06, 10, 19, 25, 29, 39, 50 and bonus 30. The jackpot was set for $80 million and will now roll over to the next draw.

Anyone who buys a Lotto Max ticket for the draw on Tues. Oct. 13, will have a chance at winning the $85 million jackpot, which is the largest lottery prize in Canada’s history.

The previous record was $80 million, which was claimed in December 2025 and split between two lucky friends in London, Ont.

When OLG announced that it was raising the price of a Lotto Max ticket from $5 to $6 in April, officials said the changes could bring a potential jackpot of $90 million, but so far, every draw has been claimed before approaching the new cap.

In addition to Tuesday’s jackpot, ticket buyers will also have the chance to win 16 maxmillions prizes worth an estimated $1 million each and 85 maxplus prizes worth $100,000 each.