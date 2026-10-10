Nylander ties a career high with 5 points as Maple Leafs beat Avalanche

Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky, left, makes a stick-save of a shot by Colorado Avalanche left wing Gabriel Landeskog, right, in the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

By Michael Kelly, The Associated Press

Posted October 10, 2026 10:07 pm.

William Nylander and Easton Cowan scored 46 seconds apart late in the second period and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Colorado Avalanche 6-3 on Saturday night.

Nylander finished with two goals and had a career-high three assists to finish with five points, also tying a career high. Auston Matthews had two goals and two assists for Toronto, which has alternated wins and losses to start the season.

Nathan MacKinnon scored twice for Colorado, which suffered its first loss in three home games. Brock Nelson also scored and Mackenzie Blackwood had 16 saves in his first setback of the season. The Avs finished 0 of 5 on the power play, which included eight seconds of a 5 on 3 early in the second period.

After Nick Blankenburg gave the Maple Leafs a 1-0 lead 3:03 into the game, MacKinnon’s bull-rush through the Toronto defense tied it midway through the first. He gave Colorado the lead with his second of the night at 15:14.

Nylander tied it 19 seconds after Jaden Schwartz took high-sticking minor early in the second, the first power-play goal the Avs allowed this season. Brock Nelson scored off his own rebound later in the period to give Colorado a 3-2 lead before the Maple Leafs grabbed control in the second.

Nylander’s second of the night tied it at 16:47 and Cowan scored a one-timer off a pass from Morgan Reilly gave Toronto the lead at 17:33. The Matthews made it 5-3 with a power-play goal midway through the third and sealed it when he scored into an empty net in the final minute.

Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 30 shots.

Avalanche forward Logan O’Connor was away from the team following the sudden passing of his father, former NHL defenseman Myles O’Connor.

Injury bug

The Maple Leafs lost veteran defenceman Chris Tanev midway through the first period with an upper-body injury. Tanev appeared to injury himselfafter bumping with Avalanche forward Artturi Lehkonen in front of the Maple Leafs net. Last season, Tanev appeared in just 11 games due to injuries.

Up next

Maple Leafs: Wrap up their three-game trip at Utah on Tuesday night.

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Not going anywhere': Frances Nunziata clarifies reports she's dropping out of municipal election race

Councillor Frances Nunziata clarified reports she would be withdrawing from the municipal election race, saying on Saturday she is still in the race and "not going anywhere."

2h ago

Life of JahVai Roy celebrated at memorial event aimed at supporting youth

Hundreds of parents, children and community leaders gathered Saturday to honour the memory of JahVai Roy, the young boy who was fatally struck by a bullet while he slept in his family’s North York apartment...

6h ago

Convicted sex offender set to be released, Durham police issue community safety alert

Police in Durham Region are warning the public about a high-risk offender who is set to be released on Sunday. In a community safety alert issued on Saturday, authorities said 48-year-old Keith Theodore...

8h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Lots of fall festivals to choose from Thanksgiving weekend

Fall festival and market lovers will be spoiled for choice this weekend in Toronto. Keep in mind, Thanksgiving Monday is a holiday so there will be some closures. There is also a partial closure on Line...

October 8, 2026 9:05 pm EST EST

Top Stories

'Not going anywhere': Frances Nunziata clarifies reports she's dropping out of municipal election race

Councillor Frances Nunziata clarified reports she would be withdrawing from the municipal election race, saying on Saturday she is still in the race and "not going anywhere."

2h ago

Life of JahVai Roy celebrated at memorial event aimed at supporting youth

Hundreds of parents, children and community leaders gathered Saturday to honour the memory of JahVai Roy, the young boy who was fatally struck by a bullet while he slept in his family’s North York apartment...

6h ago

Convicted sex offender set to be released, Durham police issue community safety alert

Police in Durham Region are warning the public about a high-risk offender who is set to be released on Sunday. In a community safety alert issued on Saturday, authorities said 48-year-old Keith Theodore...

8h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Lots of fall festivals to choose from Thanksgiving weekend

Fall festival and market lovers will be spoiled for choice this weekend in Toronto. Keep in mind, Thanksgiving Monday is a holiday so there will be some closures. There is also a partial closure on Line...

October 8, 2026 9:05 pm EST EST

Most Watched Today

0:51
Heavy rain soaks Toronto streets

Heavy rain soaked the streets of Toronto to start of the work week, prompting commuters to take out their umbrellas for the morning commute.

August 31, 2026 8:40 am EST EST

0:53
Showers possible Sunday as summer-like weather sticks around

Rain showers starting late morning and continuing into the afternoon on Sunday, ushering in an unsettled week of humid weather.

August 29, 2026 7:19 pm EST EST

2:26
Families of those missing in Nepal flash flooding hoping for answers from Canadian Government

Canadian families wait for answers on loved ones missing following flash flooding in Nepal, Alessandra Carneiro, reports.

August 28, 2026 8:28 pm EST EST

2:36
Caribbean Carnival weekend forecast

Ahead of Toronto's annual Caribbean Carnival, here's what festival goers can expected as they head out into the streets for a weekend of celebrations.

July 31, 2026 9:04 am EST EST

2:26
'No relief in sight': Toronto swelters under multi-day heatwave

As a multi-day heatwave rises temperatures once again in Toronto, climate experts explain how hot it's expected to get and ways to stay cool.

July 13, 2026 12:59 pm EST EST

More Videos