Toronto woman, 19, accused of removing ankle monitor is wanted for breach of release

A Toronto woman who was on bail for several charges that are still before the courts, is wanted by police after allegedly breaking the conditions of her release.

According to authorities, 19-year-old Denisa Dumitru of Toronto was required to wear a GPS monitor and reside with a surety each and every night as part of the conditions of her bail.

Police said they were notified on Oct. 5, that Dumitru had not been at her Etobicoke home and had removed her ankle monitor device.

Her whereabouts are currently unknown.

Dumitru is now wanted for two new counts of failing to comply with a release order.

She is described as being five-foot-five with a medium build and long black hair.