Truck driver killed during ‘workplace incident’ in Vaughan

A Toronto Paramedic Services ambulance is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Denio Lourenco

Posted October 10, 2026 11:50 am.

Ontario’s Ministry of Labour is investigating after a truck driver was killed during what officials describe as a “workplace incident” in Vaughan.

The ministry said it was notified of the incident on Oct. 10, and confirmed one fatality.

“A ministry inspector attended the scene,” officials wrote in a statement to CityNews. “As the investigation is ongoing, no further details are available at this time.”

York Regional Police refused to provide more clarity on the situation and referred all requests for comment to the Ministry of Labour.

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