109 migrants, including 15 children, die after boat capsizes off Djibouti

GENEVA (AP) — At least 109 migrants, including 15 children, have died after a boat with 305 on board capsized off the coast of Djibouti in east Africa, the International Organization for Migration said on Sunday.

The boat was traveling from Djibouti to Yemen when it capsized on Thursday night or Friday morning, according to the IOM. 52 men, 42 women and 15 children died. More than 80 people survived the accident, while at least 116 others remain missing.

Tens of thousands of migrants from the Horn of Africa travel through Djibouti and across the Bab el-Mandeb Strait towards the Gulf countries, in search of safety and economic opportunities, said the IOM in its statement. That movement has continued despite violence in Yemen.

“This is a devastating loss of life,” said Alexandre Coissac, IOM Chief of Mission in Djibouti. “This tragedy is a stark reminder of the dangers faced by migrants along this migration corridor as they seek economic opportunities.”

The Associated Press