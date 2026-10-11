Blue Jays’ Vladimir Guerrero Jr. undergoes laser eye surgery

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.‘s off-season has begun with a procedure.

The Toronto Blue Jays first baseman underwent laser eye surgery, Sportsnet can confirm.

The Laser Eye Center of Miami posted on Instagram Friday that Guerrero “is doing great at his post-op” after Dr. Gabriel Lazcano performed the surgery.

Guerrero Jr. had a big follow-up season to the Blue Jays’ 2025 World Series run in his sights for 2026, but even his toughest critics could not foresee the struggles he would endure.

The 27-year-old posted full-season career lows with a .260 batting average, .332 on-base percentage, .688 OPS, nine home runs and 57 RBIs.

Over 609 plate appearances he drew 56 walks, his lowest total in a full season since he was a rookie in 2019, perhaps leading in part to the vision-correction surgery.

Toronto missed the post-season with a 79-83 record. Guerrero Jr. is set to enter the second season of a 14-year, $500-million contract extension signed in April 2025.