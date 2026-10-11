Brampton man in life-threatening condition following road rage incident in Orangeville

A 44-year-old Brampton man is in life-threatening condition following a road rage incident in Orangeville.

Ontario Provincial Police say just after 5:30 p.m. on October 10, investigators were called to Third Street following reports of a road rage incident that escalated into an assault.

A Brampton man was airlifted to a trauma centre with injuries described as life-threatening.

Brandon Demerchant, 33, of Orangeville is facing a charge of aggravated assault. Police say he had a bail hearing and remains in custody.

No other details of the incident were immediately available.