Canada advises no travel to Riyadh airport after Houthi attacks, embassy remains open

OTTAWA — Canada’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia says the embassy in Riyadh remains open for Canadians who are in need of consular assistance, following deadly Houthi strikes against the international airport in Riyadh.

Ambassador Jean-Philippe Linteau says in a video posted on Sunday that anyone in Riyadh who encounters military debris should walk away and contact authorities, and not post about it on social media.

The Saudi-led coalition fighting Houthi rebels in Yemen says another projectile hit a passenger terminal at the Riyadh airport on Sunday, which comes a day after a missile attack on the same terminal killed 12 people and injured hundreds.

Canada has issued a travel advisory to avoid all non-essential travel to Saudi Arabia, and to avoid all travel to the King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh.

Prime Minister Mark Carney condemned the violence late Saturday night, calling the Houthis’ attacks on civilian infrastructure “abhorrent” and unjustified.

Carney also expressed condolences to the families of those who were killed in the attack.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 11, 2026.

— With files from The Associated Press

The Canadian Press