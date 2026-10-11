Etobicoke food charity claims 7 trucks were vandalized over Thanksgiving weekend

Canada’s largest food rescue charity suffered a serious case of vandalism that impacted its operations over Thanksgiving weekend.

Employees of Second Harvest tell CityNews that seven of their food delivery trucks were vandalized outside of their Etobicoke facility, leaving the vehicles out of service for the holiday weekend.

The non-profit said the incident created a significant challenge for its food rescue and distribution operations at a critical time when communities were relying on food support.

Officials believe the suspects cut their way through a chain link fence that surrounds the property, and proceeded to steal diesel oxidation catalysts and diesel particulate filters off all seven trucks.

A police investigation is pending.