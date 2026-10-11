Man, 28, charged after allegedly exposing himself to three people along Line 1 subway route

A 28-year-old man is facing charges after exposing himself to three people along the Line 1 TTC subway route.

Toronto police allege that around 3 p.m. on September 1, a man exposed himself to two people on a southbound subway train as it approached King Station. The man fled the scene after the security alarm was activated on the train.

Investigators say just after midnight on October 3, a man followed another person off a Line 1 TTC subway at College Station and exposed himself as they rode an escalator. The victim verbally confronted the man, who fled the scene.

Police say they have arrested Adebayo Maoli of Toronto and charged him with two counts of indecent act and one count of sexual assault.

Investigators believe there may be other victims and are asking anyone with information to contact them.