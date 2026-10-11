Man wanted for unprovoked attack against demonstrator on Yonge Street

Toronto police are searching for a man after someone was allegedly assaulted during a demonstration in downtown Toronto on Saturday.

Investigators say the victim was walking northbound on Yonge Street near Grosvenor Street and was speaking with another demonstrator when a man approached them from behind and allegedly punched them several times in the head without provocation.

The victim fell to the ground, sustaining injuries to their face and leg.

The man is described as five-feet-five with a thin build and black hair. He was last seen wearing prescription glasses, a grey jacket, dark grey sweatpants and was carrying a black Under Armour backpack.