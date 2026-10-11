Turkey gravy brand sold in Canada recalled due to undeclared mustard

A brand of turkey gravy sold in Canada has been recalled because it contains undeclared mustard.

Kevin’s Natural Foods turkey gravy is sold in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says the product contains mustard, which is not included on its label.

The agency says the recall was triggered by the company and there have been no reported reactions associated with the product.

It says the turkey gravy should not be consumed by anyone who is allergic or sensitive to mustard and is advising customers not to distribute or sell it.

The agency is investigating and says it is verifying that the product is being removed from the marketplace.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 11, 2026.