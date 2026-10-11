Two elderly people critically injured in multi-vehicle crash in Scarborough

Two elderly people have been critically injured following a multi-vehicle crash in Scarborough.

Toronto police say two vehicles collided just before 10 p.m. on Lawrence Avenue East near Scarborough Golf Club Road.

Paramedics tell CityNews an elderly male and female were taken to a trauma centre. One was suffering from life-threatening injuries while the other person’s injuries were considered critical. The ages of the two were not immediately available.

Another adult male was taken to a local hospital with injuries described as minor. The driver of one of the vehicles refused treatment by pararmedics at the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.