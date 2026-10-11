Two elderly people critically injured in multi-vehicle crash in Scarborough

One of two vehicles involved in a crash in Scarborough on October 11, 2026. CITYNEWS/Matt Wilkins

By John Marchesan

Posted October 11, 2026 10:39 pm.

Last Updated October 11, 2026 11:19 pm.

Two elderly people have been critically injured following a multi-vehicle crash in Scarborough.

Toronto police say two vehicles collided just before 10 p.m. on Lawrence Avenue East near Scarborough Golf Club Road.

Paramedics tell CityNews an elderly male and female were taken to a trauma centre. One was suffering from life-threatening injuries while the other person’s injuries were considered critical. The ages of the two were not immediately available.

Another adult male was taken to a local hospital with injuries described as minor. The driver of one of the vehicles refused treatment by pararmedics at the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Outrageous': 7 trucks from Etobicoke food charity vandalized over Thanksgiving weekend

Local food charity Second Harvest has been left reeling following a devastating act of vandalism over the Thanksgiving long weekend.

7h ago

Man wanted for unprovoked attack against demonstrator on Yonge Street

Toronto police are searching for a man after someone was allegedly assaulted during a demonstration in downtown Toronto on Saturday.

3h ago

Man, 28, charged after allegedly exposing himself to three people along Line 1 subway route

A 28-year-old man is facing charges after exposing himself to three people along the Line 1 TTC subway route.

3h ago

Brampton man in life-threatening condition following road rage incident in Orangeville

A 44-year-old Brampton man is in life-threatening condition following a road rage incident in Orangeville.

27m ago

Top Stories

'Outrageous': 7 trucks from Etobicoke food charity vandalized over Thanksgiving weekend

Local food charity Second Harvest has been left reeling following a devastating act of vandalism over the Thanksgiving long weekend.

7h ago

Man wanted for unprovoked attack against demonstrator on Yonge Street

Toronto police are searching for a man after someone was allegedly assaulted during a demonstration in downtown Toronto on Saturday.

3h ago

Man, 28, charged after allegedly exposing himself to three people along Line 1 subway route

A 28-year-old man is facing charges after exposing himself to three people along the Line 1 TTC subway route.

3h ago

Brampton man in life-threatening condition following road rage incident in Orangeville

A 44-year-old Brampton man is in life-threatening condition following a road rage incident in Orangeville.

27m ago

Most Watched Today

0:51
Heavy rain soaks Toronto streets

Heavy rain soaked the streets of Toronto to start of the work week, prompting commuters to take out their umbrellas for the morning commute.

August 31, 2026 8:40 am EST EST

0:53
Showers possible Sunday as summer-like weather sticks around

Rain showers starting late morning and continuing into the afternoon on Sunday, ushering in an unsettled week of humid weather.

August 29, 2026 7:19 pm EST EST

2:26
Families of those missing in Nepal flash flooding hoping for answers from Canadian Government

Canadian families wait for answers on loved ones missing following flash flooding in Nepal, Alessandra Carneiro, reports.

August 28, 2026 8:28 pm EST EST

2:36
Caribbean Carnival weekend forecast

Ahead of Toronto's annual Caribbean Carnival, here's what festival goers can expected as they head out into the streets for a weekend of celebrations.

July 31, 2026 9:04 am EST EST

2:26
'No relief in sight': Toronto swelters under multi-day heatwave

As a multi-day heatwave rises temperatures once again in Toronto, climate experts explain how hot it's expected to get and ways to stay cool.

July 13, 2026 12:59 pm EST EST

More Videos