UK prime minister say it is ‘clear’ Russia interfered in 2016 Brexit referendum

Britain's Prime Minister Andy Burnham delivers a speech at the The Innovation Nation Summit at Bruntwood SciTech in Manchester, England, Friday Oct. 9, 2026. (Christopher Furlong/Pool Photo via AP) 2026 Getty Images

By The Associated Press,

Posted October 11, 2026 3:50 pm.

Last Updated October 11, 2026 4:59 pm.

LONDON (AP) — U.K. Prime Minister Andy Burnham says it is clear that Russia interfered with Britain’s vote to leave the European Union, adding it was important to put Moscow’s tampering on the record because countries across Europe are facing the same threat.

In excerpts from “The Rest is Politics’’ podcast released Sunday, Burnham said that when he became prime minister in July he asked his advisers whether Russia had interfered with the 2016 referendum. The full podcast is scheduled to drop on Monday.

“I’ve had the clear answer that yes, there was,’’ Burnham said. “These things are important now to put clearly on the record and I believe help voters in Germany and France understand that some of this politics is instigated via our enemies, namely Russia.”

Russia has long said it does not meddle in other countries’ elections or referendums.

Burnham’s comments come as U.K. intelligence agencies warn about the increasing threat of Russian interference in Britain’s democratic institutions. The intervention is believed to be the first time a British prime minister has publicly acknowledged Russian interference in the Brexit vote.

Burnham said he spoke to German Chancellor Friedrich Merz about possible links between Russia and the far-right Alternative for Germany party when the two leaders met last week in Berlin.

“You know he was saying to me that the AfD are clearly linked to Russia, funded I believe,” Burnham said. “There is certainly misinformation, disinformation that is emanating from Russia into German politics,” he added.

Parliament’s Intelligence and Security Committee found in 2020 that the government failed to fully assess the impact Russian state-run media and “troll” accounts could have had on the EU referendum.

The Associated Press

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