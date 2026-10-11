Woman arrested for impaired driving after multi-vehicle crash in The Annex

By Denio Lourenco

Posted October 11, 2026 9:13 am.

A woman was arrested for impaired driving following a multi-vehicle crash in The Annex early Sunday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Bathurst and Dupont Streets just before 1:30 a.m. for reports of a serious crash.

One of the vehicles caused structural damage to a popular diner that sits at that intersection, but it was assessed by engineers and deemed safe.

All drivers remained at the scene. One of them – a man in his 30s – was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police also said a female driver was arrested at the scene for impaired driving.

No other details were released.

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