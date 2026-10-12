2 Canada’s Wonderland roller coasters shut down following fatal incident at Georgia park

Two roller coasters at Canada’s Wonderland have shut down with no given timeline on when they will reopen, according to officials.

This comes after one person died and several others were injured in an incident involving a Six Flags roller coaster Monday afternoon in Georgia.

Officials did not confirm how the person died or what caused the others to be injured at Six Flags Over Georgia, 24 kilometers northwest of Atlanta.

In an email to CityNews, a spokesperson for Six Flags Entertainment says they are temporarily closing Behemoth, and Leviathan, both of which are “similar attractions” to the roller coaster involved in the incident out of Six Flags Georgia.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we have temporarily closed similar attractions across our parks,” Sara Gorgon, a spokesperson for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation said.

The amusement park located in Vaughan, Ont. was open during the Thanksgiving holiday on Monday. However, visitors were unable to ride either Behemoth or Leviathan after they were closed late Monday afternoon. It is not yet known when the two rides will reopen.

Canada’s Wonderland is owned by the American multinational amusement park company, Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, the same company that operates Six Flags Georgia.

1 person dead in Six Flags Georgia

Authorities did not identify the roller coaster in Georgia. However, local TV stations showed video of passengers being evacuated from the Goliath coaster, where one person died and several others were injured.

The Goliath, which was opened in 2006, goes as fast as about 113 kph and reaches heights of 61 metres, the park’s website reports. During about 3 1/2 minutes, riders “navigate through razor-sharp turns and soar over colossal hills,” according to the website.

The death on Monday would be at least the seventh at the Georgia park, including one in 2006 in which a man had a likely heart attack on the Goliath coaster, according to the Doan Law Firm, whose practice areas include amusement park accidents.

-With files from the Associated Press