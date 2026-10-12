A 6.1 earthquake jolts southern Panama after Friday’s destructive tremors

A church tower is damaged after an earthquake struck Villa de los Santos, Panama, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026. (AP Photo/Aris Mariota) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Associated Press,

Posted October 12, 2026 9:51 pm.

Last Updated October 12, 2026 10:19 pm.

A preliminary magnitude 6.1 earthquake hit southern Panama Monday evening, according to the U.S. Geological Survey, but there were no immediate reports of casualties or property damage.

The quake struck around 6:20 p.m. at a depth of 10 kilometers (6 miles) about 18 kilometers (11 miles) west of Río Grande in the country’s south.

The quake comes after two powerful 7.7 and 6.6 magnitude earthquakes and a series of aftershocks roiled southern Panama on Friday afternoon. They collapsed buildings near the epicenter and prompted evacuations across the country.

The Associated Press

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