FBI issues actor Selma Blair a summons accusing her of assaults aboard a plane, AP source says

Selma Blair arrives at the Variety's Power of Women on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2026, at The Beverly Hills Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Invision

By Michael R. Sisak, The Associated Press,

Posted October 12, 2026 3:23 pm.

Last Updated October 12, 2026 4:56 pm.

NEW YORK (AP) — Actor Selma Blair has been issued a summons accusing her of assaults that occurred aboard a plane after she was taken into custody following a flight from Los Angeles to New York for being abusive and injuring two flight attendants, authorities said Monday.

The charges listed on the violation notice issued by the FBI are assaults within the special maritime and territorial jurisdiction of the United States, according to a federal law enforcement official who spoke with the AP on condition of anonymity. The matter will be handled through the petty violations court in federal court in Brooklyn. No date has been set for her appearance.

Police took Blair, 54, into custody late Sunday when the Delta Air Lines plane was parked at the gate at New York’s John F. Kennedy Airport, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said in a statement.

Blair and one of the flight attendants were taken to a hospital for evaluation, the Port Authority said.

Delta said in a statement it “has zero tolerance for unruly or unlawful behavior, as the safety of our customers and crew always comes first.” The airline did not provide details about injuries and deferred further comment to law enforcement.

The FBI, which is responsible for investigating all assaults aboard aircraft, declined to release details.

“Yesterday, we were informed by our partners at Port Authority Police Department of a potential assault aboard a flight that arrived into JFK. As per long-standing DOJ policy, we do not comment on ongoing investigations,” said Sydney Kleinmann, a spokesperson for the FBI NY.

Messages seeking comment from the state and federal prosecutors’ offices in New York, as well as Blair’s publicist and attorney, were also sent on Monday.

In a statement to several media outlets, a Blair representative said she had a medical emergency that led to the alleged conduct.

Blair had major roles in films including 1999’s “Cruel Intentions,” 2001’s “Legally Blonde” and 2004’s “Hellboy.”

In recent years, she has advocated for disability rights. She was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2018. In 2023, she joined President Joe Biden at the White House to celebrate the anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

In 2016, Blair apologized for making statements she regretted on a flight from Cancun to Los Angeles, saying that she mixed alcohol with medication, which made her black out.

___

Associated Press journalists Rio Yamat in Las Vegas and Andrew Dalton in Los Angeles contributed reporting.

Michael R. Sisak, The Associated Press

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