Police search for man in alleged Bloorcourt Village sexual assault

Toronto police are searching for a man after someone was allegedly sexually assaulted at a residence in the Bloorcourt Village neighbourhood on Saturday.

Investigators say the victim met the suspect in the Bloor Street West and Ossington Avenue area before heading to the victim’s residence.

“The suspect assaulted the victim with a weapon before sexually assaulting them,” police said in a release, adding the victim sustained minor injuries.

The suspect is described as a male, who is five-feet-and ten inches in height with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a yellow hoodie with a grey shirt underneath, a dark North Face jacket, a black hat, jeans, and black and white shoes.