Prime minister’s Thanksgiving message addresses Alberta separation referendum

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney says Canada is “worth fighting for,” a week ahead of Alberta’s separation referendum.

In a Thanksgiving Day message, Carney says the federal government is building “big things” in Alberta, including a new pipeline to the West Coast.

But he says Canada can’t achieve those goals if the country is divided.

Carney also says the country must be strong as it faces threats to its economy, security and culture, and that we are “stronger together.”

Albertans will vote on Oct. 19 on whether the province should stay in Canada or hold a second, binding separation referendum.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is scheduled to speak in Calgary on Friday, urging the province to stay within Canada.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 12, 2026.

— With files from Lisa Johnson

Anja Karadeglija, The Canadian Press