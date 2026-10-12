Russell Brand appears in a London court for trial on rape and sexual assault charges

Comedian and actor Russell Brand, accompanied by his wife Laura Brand, arrives at Southwark Crown Court where he is charged with counts of rape and sexual assault against six women, which he has denied, in London, Monday, Oct. 12, 2026.(AP Photo/Kin Cheung) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Associated Press,

Posted October 12, 2026 4:39 am.

Last Updated October 12, 2026 8:19 am.

LONDON (AP) — British comedian and actor Russell Brand appeared in a London court on Monday for the start of his trial on rape and sexual assault charges.

The hearing at Southwark Crown Court was adjourned until Tuesday after a morning of jury selection. The prosecution is due to open its case later in the week.

Brand, who is on bail, left the court building beside the River Thames holding hands with his wife, Laura Gallacher. He had earlier arrived at court flanked by security guards and accompanied by his wife.

Brand, 51, has pleaded not guilty to three counts of rape, three counts of sexual assault and one count of indecent assault. The charges involve six women and alleged offenses between 1999 and 2009. The trial is expected to last up to 10 weeks.

Prosecutors said at previous hearings that Brand is accused of raping a woman in a hotel room at a Labour Party conference, grabbing a TV worker’s breasts and forcing her into a sex act in a toilet, and kissing and groping a radio station worker.

Known for risque stand-up routines and battles with drugs and alcohol, Brand rose to prominence in the early 2000s, hosting television programs and his own BBC radio show. He appeared in Hollywood films including “Forgetting Sarah Marshall” and “Get Him to the Greek.”

In recent years he has moved away from mainstream media, relocated to Florida and built a large online following with videos mixing wellness, conspiracy theories and discussions of his religious devotion.

The Associated Press doesn’t name victims of alleged sexual violence, and British law protects their identities from the media for life.

The Associated Press

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

1 woman dead, 2 men injured during Scarborough car crash

Two elderly people have been critically injured following a multi-vehicle crash in Scarborough.

3h ago

Man wanted for unprovoked attack against demonstrator on Yonge Street

Toronto police are searching for a man after someone was allegedly assaulted during a demonstration in downtown Toronto on Saturday.

14h ago

Brampton man in life-threatening condition following road rage incident in Orangeville

A 44-year-old Brampton man is in life-threatening condition following a road rage incident in Orangeville.

11h ago

What's open/closed on Thanksgiving Monday

A seaonsably warm Thanksgiving long weekend is upon us and while some businesses will be open for the holiday, others are either closed or operating on reduced hours. Scroll below for a list of what’s...

October 8, 2026 5:24 am EST EST

Top Stories

1 woman dead, 2 men injured during Scarborough car crash

Two elderly people have been critically injured following a multi-vehicle crash in Scarborough.

3h ago

Man wanted for unprovoked attack against demonstrator on Yonge Street

Toronto police are searching for a man after someone was allegedly assaulted during a demonstration in downtown Toronto on Saturday.

14h ago

Brampton man in life-threatening condition following road rage incident in Orangeville

A 44-year-old Brampton man is in life-threatening condition following a road rage incident in Orangeville.

11h ago

What's open/closed on Thanksgiving Monday

A seaonsably warm Thanksgiving long weekend is upon us and while some businesses will be open for the holiday, others are either closed or operating on reduced hours. Scroll below for a list of what’s...

October 8, 2026 5:24 am EST EST

Most Watched Today

0:51
Heavy rain soaks Toronto streets

Heavy rain soaked the streets of Toronto to start of the work week, prompting commuters to take out their umbrellas for the morning commute.

August 31, 2026 8:40 am EST EST

0:53
Showers possible Sunday as summer-like weather sticks around

Rain showers starting late morning and continuing into the afternoon on Sunday, ushering in an unsettled week of humid weather.

August 29, 2026 7:19 pm EST EST

2:26
Families of those missing in Nepal flash flooding hoping for answers from Canadian Government

Canadian families wait for answers on loved ones missing following flash flooding in Nepal, Alessandra Carneiro, reports.

August 28, 2026 8:28 pm EST EST

2:36
Caribbean Carnival weekend forecast

Ahead of Toronto's annual Caribbean Carnival, here's what festival goers can expected as they head out into the streets for a weekend of celebrations.

July 31, 2026 9:04 am EST EST

2:26
'No relief in sight': Toronto swelters under multi-day heatwave

As a multi-day heatwave rises temperatures once again in Toronto, climate experts explain how hot it's expected to get and ways to stay cool.

July 13, 2026 12:59 pm EST EST

More Videos