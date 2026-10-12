SIU investigating man’s death in Thunder Bay, Ont.

The province’s police watchdog has launched an investigation into a 41-year-old man’s death in Thunder Bay, Ont. on Saturday.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said Thunder Bay police officers were called on Sunday evening to an apartment building near May Street South and Donald Street East for reports of a disturbance.

“Upon arrival at an apartment unit, officers became aware that a man inside the unit was suffering from a crisis,” the SIU wrote in a media release. “When officers were told the man was having difficulty breathing, they entered the unit and commenced first aid.”

The man was transported to hospital where he was pronounced deceased, according to investigators.

No other details were provided. Two investigators and one forensic investigator have been assigned to the case.

The SIU is an independent government agency that investigates the conduct of officials that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person.