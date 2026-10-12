SIU investigating after a man’s death while in OPP detachment cell

The province’s police watchdog has launched an investigation into a man’s sudden death while he was lodged in the Ontario Provincial Police’s (OPP) Orillia detachment cells.

At approximately 6:45 p.m. on October 11, 2026, three men were arrested in relation a reported disturbance. They were transported to the OPP Orillia Detachment, searched and lodged in cells.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said three men were arrested in relation to an alleged disturbance on the evening of Oct. 11. They were transported to the OPP Orillia detachment and lodged in cells.

Around 6:30 a.m. on Monday, during a routine check, staff noticed one of the men had no vital signs, according to investigators.

“Resuscitation efforts were initiated, and EMS took over care upon their arrival,” the SIU said in a media release. The 44-year-old man was pronounced deceased.

No other details were provided. Three investigators and one forensic investigator have been assigned to the case.

The SIU is an independent government agency that investigates the conduct of officials that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person.