‘Speechless’: Dan Levy slams Shane Gillis’ SNL monologue about women’s gym clothing

Canadian actor, writer and director Dan Levy is calling out Shane Gillis’ “Saturday Night Live” monologue and urging more men to stand up against the American comedian’s remarks about women.

In his monologue Saturday, Gillis referred to women who wear short-shorts to the gym as being dressed like “whores.”

Gillis told the audience there was no other way to describe the way women dress at the gym and likened the colour of shorts he sees them wearing to that of “artificial bait.”

In a video posted to Instagram, Levy didn’t mention Gillis specifically but said men who call women whores are “misogynists.”

“Women wearing short shorts to the gym does not make them whores,” he said. “It makes the men calling them whores misogynists.”

Levy, co-creator and actor in the hit sitcom “Schitt’s Creek,” expressed shock that Gillis’ comments aired on SNL.

“I’m speechless that something like that can exist on live national television,” he said.

This is not the first time Gillis’ comments have come under fire. In 2019, SNL rescinded his invitation to join the cast after a video resurfaced where he used a racial slur for Chinese people and derided Asians trying to learn English.

SNL apologized at the time, saying its vetting process was not up to its standards.

Since then, however, Gillis has returned to host the show multiple times.

SNL posted Saturday’s monologue to Instagram, which has amassed more than 8,000 comments.

Some comments called the monologue “tone deaf,” others called Gillis a “misogynist.”

Several comments referenced a recent lawsuit filed in the United States against the so-called Cornell 7.

The lawsuit, filed last month, alleges seven members of the Chi Phi fraternity at Cornell University in Ithaca, New York, sexually assaulted a woman in October 2024 after pressuring her to take drugs and alcohol.

The case has sparked public outcry and student protests, with many women taking to social media to share their own experiences of sexual assault in solidarity with the alleged victim, known as Jane Doe.

In his video, Levy said men’s complacency has created an environment where women are sexually assaulted.

“Men need to be defending women more,” he said. “This is not a women’s issue, it’s an everybody issue.”

NBC, the network that airs SNL, and representatives for Gillis were not immediately available for comment.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 12, 2026.

Tori Fitzpatrick, The Canadian Press