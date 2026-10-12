Toronto man, 23, accused of removing ankle monitor, wanted for breach of release

Police have released an image of 23-year-old Tevin Campbell of Toronto. (TPS)

By Joseph Ryan

Posted October 12, 2026 6:09 pm.

A Toronto man is wanted by police after allegedly breaking the conditions of his release, staying out past curfew, and removing his GPS ankle monitor.

According to authorities, 23-year-old Tevin Campbell, of Toronto was required to wear a GPS monitor and comply with curfew as part of the conditions of his release order.

Police say they responded to a call on Campbell’s alleged breach of a release order in the Yonge Street and Dundas Street West area on Sept. 12.

Campbell’s whereabouts are unknown. He is now wanted for two counts of failing to comply with a release order.

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