Toronto man, 23, accused of removing ankle monitor, wanted for breach of release

A Toronto man is wanted by police after allegedly breaking the conditions of his release, staying out past curfew, and removing his GPS ankle monitor.

According to authorities, 23-year-old Tevin Campbell, of Toronto was required to wear a GPS monitor and comply with curfew as part of the conditions of his release order.

Police say they responded to a call on Campbell’s alleged breach of a release order in the Yonge Street and Dundas Street West area on Sept. 12.

Campbell’s whereabouts are unknown. He is now wanted for two counts of failing to comply with a release order.