B.C. party leaders make campaign stop at Vancouver trade board ahead of election

VANCOUVER — The leaders of British Columbia’s three major political parties will pitch their plans to business leaders in Vancouver with less than two weeks to go before the provincial election.

NDP Leader David Eby, Conservative interim leader Lorne Doerkson and Green Party Leader Emily Lowan are slated to speak at an event this afternoon hosted by the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade.

The leaders won’t debate each other, though each will address attendees.

That will be followed by a question-and-answer session with board president Bridgitte Anderson.

The board says the event is designed to allow people to hear directly from the leaders as they present their vision for the province and discuss their priorities for B.C.’s future.

A televised leaders’ debate is set for Wednesday ahead of election day on Oct. 24.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 13, 2026.

The Canadian Press