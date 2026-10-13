Anthony Scaramucci on Trump, Carney, and the trade war

It’s hard to think of a time in the modern age when relations between the U.S. and Canada were at a lower point. Since U.S. President Donald Trump started the trade war, tensions have risen, while Canadians’ opinion of our neighbour to the south have fallen. While some politicians and commentators south of the border have taken aim at Canada and Prime Minister Mark Carney’s handling of the relationship, others are glad someone is finally standing up to Trump.

Host Caryn Ceolin is speaking with Anthony Scaramucci, host of The Rest is Politics: US, former White House communications director, and managing partner at Skybridge Capital, about the relationship between Canada and the U.S., how Americans view the trade war, and why he believes Carney now “leads the west.”

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