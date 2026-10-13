Carney to attend ‘Forever Canadian’ rallies in Alberta days before referendum

Prime Minister Mark Carney speaks at a press conference alongside Alberta Premier Danielle Smith in Fort McMurray on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Greg Halinda Greg Halinda

By Catherine Morrison, The Canadian Press

Posted October 13, 2026 4:02 pm.

Last Updated October 13, 2026 5:18 pm.

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney is set to attend two “Forever Canadian” rallies in Alberta this week, just ahead of the province’s referendum.

On Oct. 19, Albertans will vote on the whether to stay in Canada or hold a future separation referendum. There are also nine other questions involving constitutional and immigration issues.

The “Forever Canadian” campaign, launched by Alberta’s former deputy premier Thomas Lukaszuk, seeks to encourage Albertans to vote to stay in Canada.

The organization’s website says Carney was invited to one rally in Calgary on Oct. 15 and another in Edmonton on Oct. 16. The Prime Minister’s Office confirmed Carney will attend both.

“We want the country’s leader to see what we see every day: Albertans from every walk of life standing up for a united Canada,” says the Forever Canadian website.

Carney, who grew up in Alberta, focused his Thanksgiving Day message on Alberta’s upcoming separation referendum, saying Canada is “worth fighting for.”

“This year, Thanksgiving is a bit different,” he said in a video message posted Monday and filmed at his old high school in Edmonton. “A week from today, Albertans will have the opportunity to make an important decision about their future: whether to remain part of Canada or begin a long and uncertain process through which Alberta could separate from Canada.”

Carney said the federal government is building “big things” in Alberta — including a planned new pipeline to the West Coast — but Canada can’t achieve those goals if the country is divided.

You can’t build big things on fault lines,” he said.

Carney also said Canadians are “stronger together” as they face down threats to their economy, security and culture.

“Generations of Albertans helped build this country. It’s yours, it’s ours, and it’s worth fighting for,” he said.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is expected to deliver his own speech supporting Canadian unity in Calgary on Friday.

Poilievre is set to speak during the Canada Strong and Free Network conference on Oct. 16 in Calgary. His speech is expected to be followed by an address from Alberta Premier Danielle Smith.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 13, 2026.

-With files from David Baxter and Anja Karadeglija

Catherine Morrison, The Canadian Press

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