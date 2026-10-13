Cineplex reports record September box office revenue at $45.1 million

TORONTO — Cineplex Inc. says its box office revenue totalled $45.1 million in September to set a record for the month, up from $37.7 million a year earlier.

The movie theatre company says the result brought its third-quarter box office revenue to a record $215.7 million, up from $159.5 million in the same quarter last year.

The increase came as third quarter box office revenue per patron topped $14 for the first time as moviegoers increasingly chose premium formats.

Cineplex says Spider-Man: Brand New Day and the Odyssey helped drive the results as both movies generated exceptional attendance across its premium offerings.

It says September also benefited from the performance of Resident Evil.

Cineplex CEO Bill Walker says the consistency over the past several quarters, including a record-setting third quarter, reflect the appeal of the theatrical experience.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 13, 2026.

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The Canadian Press