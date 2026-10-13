Eight-year-old has incredible passion for sports

Whether it’s soccer, basketball, hockey, tennis or baseball, Stefan Vidovic loves to compete and sometimes competes against kids who are 2-3 years older than him.

Stefan never backs down from a challenge and has recently enjoyed delivering some big moments including turning a game-ending double play to help his team win the baseball championship.

Stefan Vidovic – Multi-sport athlete

Do you know an athlete or community ambassador who is as awesome as Stefan? You can nominate them for 680 NewsRadio Athlete of the Week right here!