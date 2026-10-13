France won’t grant crab licence off Newfoundland without discussion, ambassador says

ST. JOHN’S — France’s ambassador to Canada says her country has not issued a fishing licence off the coast of Newfoundland, despite a reported pledge from the French president.

In her first interview since her posting started last month, Hélène Farnaud-Defromont says France would not take that step without consulting Canada.

She told The Canadian Press in an interview that France wants to respect its agreements with Canada.

Media outlets including franceinfo reported last month that French President Emmanuel Macron pledged to grant an exploratory snow crab licence to a fishing company in St-Pierre-et-Miquelon, a French territory off the coast of Newfoundland.

The licence was promised in an area Canada claims as an extension of its continental shelf.

Joanne Thompson, Canada’s fisheries minister, quickly encouraged France to back away from the plan, saying she was discussing her department’s next move with Global Affairs Canada.

Farnaud-Defromont said France has no intention of challenging its fishing agreements with Canada.

“We do things properly; we’re not going to change the rules or turn everything upside down,” she said. “We want to respect the agreements we have, including in this area, with all our major partners, and obviously with Canada.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 13, 2026.

— With files from Dylan Robertson

Sarah Smellie, The Canadian Press