Larger than life: Backstreet Boys add one more show to round out 4 weekends of Toronto residency

After repeated additions to their Toronto show dates, Canadian fans said they want even more than that from the Backstreet Boys, prompting the band to add one more date to round out a full four weekends of shows in February and March.

Due to overwhelming demand, the 90s pop icons will perform one more show in Toronto on Sunday, March 7 at the Rogers Centre as part of their “Into the Millennium – HOMECOMING: Live in Canada” residency.

Proving they’ll never break your heart Kevin, Nick, Brian, AJ and Howie will take to the stage for a total of 12 shows on the following dates:

February 12, 13 and 14

February 19, 20 and 21

February 26, 27 and 28

March 5, 6 and 7

The dates are the band’s only North American stadium concerts for 2026 and set a new record for number of shows at the Rogers Centre.

If you’re a Rogers customer and your one desire is to see the Backstreet Boys in Toronto, you can get access to presale tickets for March 7 starting Tuesday at noon. Go to the MyRogers app to avoid being inconsolable and get your presale code.

Tickets go on public sale for the final show on Wednesday, Oct. 14 at 10 a.m.