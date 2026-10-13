Man facing multiple charges after allegedly sexually assaulting victim in Bloordale home

A Toronto police officer's uniform is seen during a press conference on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston.

By Meredith Bond

Posted October 13, 2026 10:41 pm.

A 45-year-old man is facing several charges after allegedly sexually assauting a victim in his Bloordale home.

Toronto police say the victim met the suspect in the Bloor Street and Ossington Avenue area on Saturday.

They went to the suspect’s home in the Bloor and Landowne Avenue area where the suspect allegedly assaulted the victim with a weapon before sexually assaulting them.

The victim sustained minor physical injuries.

Abdalla Sayyid Abdurahman of Toronto was arrested on Tuesday and charged with sexual assault, assault with a weapon, assault cause bodily harm, theft not exceeding $5,000 and forcible confinement.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Work to begin bike lane removals halted in Etobicoke due to cyclist rally

Cycling advocates say construction crews won't be the only ones showing up Tuesday when work begins to remove bike lanes on Bloor Street in Etobicoke.

1h ago

Nearly two-thirds of Torontonians support bike lane removals on major streets by the province: poll

Nearly two-thirds, 62 per cent, of Torontonians say they support the province turning bike lanes back into motor vehicle lanes on major Toronto streets, according to a new poll. The survey by Canada...

7h ago

Pope Leo XIV diagnosed with lung cancer after surgery to remove part of right lung

ROME (AP) — Pope Leo XIV underwent surgery Tuesday that confirmed he has lung cancer and doctors removed the lower lobe of his right lung, the Vatican said.

3m ago

Raptors' Kawhi Leonard looks sharp in pre-season debut vs. Knicks

Kawhi Leonard's first game back with the Toronto Raptors is in the books. The two-time Finals MVP started against the New York Knicks for pre-season action on Tuesday, marking his first appearance since...

2h ago

Top Stories

Work to begin bike lane removals halted in Etobicoke due to cyclist rally

Cycling advocates say construction crews won't be the only ones showing up Tuesday when work begins to remove bike lanes on Bloor Street in Etobicoke.

1h ago

Nearly two-thirds of Torontonians support bike lane removals on major streets by the province: poll

Nearly two-thirds, 62 per cent, of Torontonians say they support the province turning bike lanes back into motor vehicle lanes on major Toronto streets, according to a new poll. The survey by Canada...

7h ago

Pope Leo XIV diagnosed with lung cancer after surgery to remove part of right lung

ROME (AP) — Pope Leo XIV underwent surgery Tuesday that confirmed he has lung cancer and doctors removed the lower lobe of his right lung, the Vatican said.

3m ago

Raptors' Kawhi Leonard looks sharp in pre-season debut vs. Knicks

Kawhi Leonard's first game back with the Toronto Raptors is in the books. The two-time Finals MVP started against the New York Knicks for pre-season action on Tuesday, marking his first appearance since...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

0:51
Heavy rain soaks Toronto streets

Heavy rain soaked the streets of Toronto to start of the work week, prompting commuters to take out their umbrellas for the morning commute.

August 31, 2026 8:40 am EST EST

0:53
Showers possible Sunday as summer-like weather sticks around

Rain showers starting late morning and continuing into the afternoon on Sunday, ushering in an unsettled week of humid weather.

August 29, 2026 7:19 pm EST EST

2:26
Families of those missing in Nepal flash flooding hoping for answers from Canadian Government

Canadian families wait for answers on loved ones missing following flash flooding in Nepal, Alessandra Carneiro, reports.

August 28, 2026 8:28 pm EST EST

2:36
Caribbean Carnival weekend forecast

Ahead of Toronto's annual Caribbean Carnival, here's what festival goers can expected as they head out into the streets for a weekend of celebrations.

July 31, 2026 9:04 am EST EST

2:26
'No relief in sight': Toronto swelters under multi-day heatwave

As a multi-day heatwave rises temperatures once again in Toronto, climate experts explain how hot it's expected to get and ways to stay cool.

July 13, 2026 12:59 pm EST EST

More Videos