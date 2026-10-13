Man facing multiple charges after allegedly sexually assaulting victim in Bloordale home

A 45-year-old man is facing several charges after allegedly sexually assauting a victim in his Bloordale home.

Toronto police say the victim met the suspect in the Bloor Street and Ossington Avenue area on Saturday.

They went to the suspect’s home in the Bloor and Landowne Avenue area where the suspect allegedly assaulted the victim with a weapon before sexually assaulting them.

The victim sustained minor physical injuries.

Abdalla Sayyid Abdurahman of Toronto was arrested on Tuesday and charged with sexual assault, assault with a weapon, assault cause bodily harm, theft not exceeding $5,000 and forcible confinement.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.