Male seriously injured in Mississauga stabbing; suspect sought
Posted October 13, 2026 1:47 pm.
Police are searching for a suspect following a stabbing in Mississauga that left a male with serious injuries.
Officers with Peel Regional Police were called to the area of Hurontario Street and Dundas Street around 12:40 p.m. on Tuesday.
Police located a male at the scene and paramedics transported him to a local trauma centre.
Police say a male suspect fled the scene on foot.
“Appears to be an isolated incident,” police said in a post on X, adding that residents can expect a large police presence and to avoid the area.
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