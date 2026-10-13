Male seriously injured in Mississauga stabbing; suspect sought

Police are searching for a suspect following a stabbing in Mississauga that left a male with serious injuries.

Officers with Peel Regional Police were called to the area of Hurontario Street and Dundas Street around 12:40 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police located a male at the scene and paramedics transported him to a local trauma centre.

Police say a male suspect fled the scene on foot.

“Appears to be an isolated incident,” police said in a post on X, adding that residents can expect a large police presence and to avoid the area.

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