More than a third of Torontonians don’t feel safe in their own neighbourhood after dark: poll

Toronto Police car side view. Photo: Getty Images.

By Meredith Bond

Posted October 13, 2026 5:30 am.

More than a third of Torontonians, 35 pre cent, say they don’t feel safe walking around their neighbourhood after dark, according to a new poll, but it is a three per cent improvement over last year.

The Canada Pulse Insights poll conducted exclusively for CityNews found Torontonians feelings on personal safety and police response is slightly better than the previous year’s result.

Pollster John Wright said despite crime rates decreasing, there have been more reports of random acts of aggression that we weren’t used to seeing before that could be contributing to the numbers.

“There are certain neighbourhoods, in fact, where you feel a little more anxious because of what you see or experience on the street or on the TTC. That’s something which then builds an anxiety level of saying, you know, let’s not go out here or let’s not go there. That’s something which does exist today, which probably pre-COVID wasn’t as much,” said Wright.

Three in ten of those polled found police response times were bad or terrible, down from 40 per cent last year, while 71 per cent said they were good or great.

Despite police response times easing slightly. 68 per cent worry police will be too slow if they need them, down from 72 per cent last year.

Wright said there has been lots of pressure on Toronto emergency services to improve response times and they have, but there is still room to improve.

“The critical thing is not so much whether they respond in time. You want them to, but whether or not people believe that they have the ability once they pick up the phone and they call for it, that it will be coming. I think it shows in the numbers that it’s better. People are feeling more confident about it, but we’re not at a level where people are convinced that it’s going to happen immediately,” said Wright.

However, other concerns are still high. Fifteen per cent had reported they were personally a victim of theft, assault, or street harassment in the past 12 months and 32 per cent said they knew someone who was.

Nearly four in 10 (38 per cent) of those surveyed said they were not confident that a hate crime reported in their community would be acted on.

It comes ahead of the Toronto municipal election where crime, policing, and public safety was ranked second in the top issues facing the city.

When asked what crimes police should be focusing on, 46 per cent of residents ranked gun violence first, followed by home invasions and robberies at 37 per cent and gang violence at 31 per cent.

Meanwhile in the GTA, there were also reported improvements in some aspects of public safety, but the poll found they had similar concerns about police response.

Seventy-three per cent of residents said they felt safe walking after dark, up from 64 per cent in last year’s poll. When it came to police response times, 28 per cent rated them as bad or terrible while 34 per cent said they were not confident a hate crime reported in their community would be acted upon.

When it came to what police should be most concerned about, over half of the GTA residents surveryed, 52 per cent, put home invasions and robbery first, followed by carjacking and vehicle thefts at 43 per cent and gun violence at 33 per cent.

CityNews spoke to residents who most said they did feel safe in Toronto, but mentioned being aware of your surroundings and extra cautious

“I’m cautious. I feel safe, but I’m cautious. You know, it’s an area that’s changed. This area has a lot more challenges now than what it had before, and so if you’re going to be out at night or be coming home late at night, just be wary and touch wood. You’ll be okay,” said one resident in the Danforth area.

“You have to be aware of your surroundings and like it’s unhoused people. It’s like the lecherous dudes at the bar right there. You know it’s a whole spectrum of life and people. So yeah, you just gotta be aware,” echoed another.

This survey was conducted among 510 adult residents of the City of Toronto by Canada Pulse Insights between Sept. 14 and 25, 2026. The margin of error for a probability-based sample of this size is +/- 4.3 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Crime and punishment: How are mayoral candidates Chow and Bradford planning to keep Toronto safe?

While shootings and violent crimes are trending downwards in Toronto, statistics don't necessarily assuage public anxieties surrounding safety. A Canada Pulse Insights poll for CityNews released on...

1h ago

2 Canada's Wonderland roller coasters shut down following fatal incident at Georgia park

Two roller coasters at Canada's Wonderland have shut down with no given timeline on when they will reopen, according to officials. This comes after one person died and several others were injured in...

8h ago

Coroner's inquest set to begin examining death of Toronto woman who fell from balcony

A coroner's inquest is set to begin today to examine the death of Regis Korchinski-Paquet, a Toronto woman who fell from a high rise balcony while police were in her home more than six years ago. Korchinski-Paquet,...

1h ago

Cycling advocates plan large demonstration as Ford government begins removing Etobicoke bike lanes on Tuesday

Cycling advocates say construction crews won't be the only ones showing up Tuesday when work begins to remove bike lanes on Bloor Street in Etobicoke.

October 12, 2026 7:12 am EST EST

Top Stories

Crime and punishment: How are mayoral candidates Chow and Bradford planning to keep Toronto safe?

While shootings and violent crimes are trending downwards in Toronto, statistics don't necessarily assuage public anxieties surrounding safety. A Canada Pulse Insights poll for CityNews released on...

1h ago

2 Canada's Wonderland roller coasters shut down following fatal incident at Georgia park

Two roller coasters at Canada's Wonderland have shut down with no given timeline on when they will reopen, according to officials. This comes after one person died and several others were injured in...

8h ago

Coroner's inquest set to begin examining death of Toronto woman who fell from balcony

A coroner's inquest is set to begin today to examine the death of Regis Korchinski-Paquet, a Toronto woman who fell from a high rise balcony while police were in her home more than six years ago. Korchinski-Paquet,...

1h ago

Cycling advocates plan large demonstration as Ford government begins removing Etobicoke bike lanes on Tuesday

Cycling advocates say construction crews won't be the only ones showing up Tuesday when work begins to remove bike lanes on Bloor Street in Etobicoke.

October 12, 2026 7:12 am EST EST

Most Watched Today

0:51
Heavy rain soaks Toronto streets

Heavy rain soaked the streets of Toronto to start of the work week, prompting commuters to take out their umbrellas for the morning commute.

August 31, 2026 8:40 am EST EST

0:53
Showers possible Sunday as summer-like weather sticks around

Rain showers starting late morning and continuing into the afternoon on Sunday, ushering in an unsettled week of humid weather.

August 29, 2026 7:19 pm EST EST

2:26
Families of those missing in Nepal flash flooding hoping for answers from Canadian Government

Canadian families wait for answers on loved ones missing following flash flooding in Nepal, Alessandra Carneiro, reports.

August 28, 2026 8:28 pm EST EST

2:36
Caribbean Carnival weekend forecast

Ahead of Toronto's annual Caribbean Carnival, here's what festival goers can expected as they head out into the streets for a weekend of celebrations.

July 31, 2026 9:04 am EST EST

2:26
'No relief in sight': Toronto swelters under multi-day heatwave

As a multi-day heatwave rises temperatures once again in Toronto, climate experts explain how hot it's expected to get and ways to stay cool.

July 13, 2026 12:59 pm EST EST

More Videos