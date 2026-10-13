Nearly two-thirds of Torontonians support bike lane removals on major streets by the province: poll

A Toronto bike lane is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Meredith Bond

Posted October 13, 2026 4:26 pm.

Nearly two-thirds, 62 per cent, of Torontonians say they support the province turning bike lanes back into motor vehicle lanes on major Toronto streets, according to a new poll.

The survey by Canada Pulse Insights for CityNews comes as the Ford government is set to start removing bike lanes on Bloor Street in Etobicoke on Tuesday.

Thirty-eight per cent of residents oppose the removal.

The removals mark the first phase of the province’s plan to eliminate roughly 19 kilometres of protected bike lanes on Bloor Street, Yonge Street and University Avenue. Work on the remaining sections is expected to begin next spring.

The removals are proceeding despite an offer from Mayor Olivia Chow that would have restored vehicle lanes on portions of Bloor Street West while retaining cycling infrastructure. The proposal was rejected by the province.

Toronto mayoral candidate Brad Bradford also argued that the future of Toronto’s streets should be decided by the city rather than Queen’s Park.

Among Bradford supporters, 77 per cent overwhelmingly support the removal of bike lanes in favour of motor vehicle lanes while Chow supporters were split 50-50.

Among undecided voters, 63 per cent support turning the bike lanes on major Toronto streets back into motor vehicle lanes.

Cycling advocates and lawyers involved in an ongoing Charter challenge against the province’s bike lane legislation said Tuesday they now plan to take their appeal all the way to the Supreme Court of Canada, saying the issue extends beyond transportation policy and could have life-or-death consequences for road users.

This survey was conducted among 510 adult residents of the City of Toronto (n=510) by Canada Pulse Insights between September 14 and 24, 2026. The margin of error for a probability-based sample of this size is ±4.3 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.

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