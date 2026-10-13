Poilievre in Detroit to push for tariff-free trade for auto industry

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre speaks about job losses during a press conference across the Hamilton Harbour from the Stelco steel production facility in Burlington, Ont., on Friday, Oct. 9, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nick Iwanyshyn The Canadian Press

By David Baxter, The Canadian Press

Posted October 13, 2026 8:14 am.

Last Updated October 13, 2026 10:02 am.

OTTAWA — Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre will be in Detroit on Tuesday to make a case for tariff-free trade in the auto sector.

At a news conference in Windsor, Ont. before crossing into the United States, Poilievre said he planned to meet with representatives of a General Motors plant in Detroit and officials from a Ford plant in nearby Dearborn, Mich.

He is also planning to meet with members of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers while in Michigan.

Poilievre said he will be joined by members of the Conservative caucus from the Windsor area.

The Conservative leader blamed the trade war for declining auto production on both sides of the border.

“The story is not rosy there either and that is because of this ridiculous trade war that is only helping China and other overseas competitors. We should not be fighting with each other while our risks and rivals abroad get stronger,” Poilievre said.

The trade war has emerged as a major factor in the U.S. midterm election race in Michigan, the heart the of the U.S. auto industry.

Despite having previously supported U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs, Michigan Republican Senate candidate Mike Rogers released a video last week saying “Canada is not our enemy” and calling for an end to the trade war.

In a debate last week with his Democratic opponent Abdul El-Sayed, Rogers said he wants a deal with Canada and the current tariffs are too high.

The U.S. currently has a 25 per cent tariff on Canadian autos. President Trump has threatened to increase that tariff to 50 per cent on Jan. 1 in response to Canada’s counter-tariffs.

When asked about Trump’s adviser Peter Navarro recently warning that Canada would pay a price for any interference in the midterm elections, Poilievre said he doesn’t see his visit ahead of the Nov. 3 midterm vote as meddling.

“I think we’re going there to fight for tariff-free trade on both sides of the border and Americans want lower prices and more jobs and we’re offering a plan for them to have both,” Poilievre said.

Trump ended trade talks with Canada last year after Ontario aired an ad during the World Series using clips of former president Ronald Reagan criticizing tariffs and supporting free trade.

In August, Prime Minister Mark Carney ordered the Canadian negotiating team to call off trade talks with the U.S. after accusing the Americans of making unreasonable demands.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 13, 2026.

David Baxter, The Canadian Press

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Bike lane removals begin in Etobicoke as cyclists rally, legal challenge escalates

Cycling advocates say construction crews won't be the only ones showing up Tuesday when work begins to remove bike lanes on Bloor Street in Etobicoke.

1h ago

More than a third of Torontonians don't feel safe in their own neighbourhood after dark: poll

More than a third of Torontonians, 35 pre cent, say they don't feel safe walking around their neighbourhood after dark, according to a new poll, but it is a three per cent improvement over last year. The...

5h ago

Crime and punishment: How are mayoral candidates Chow and Bradford planning to keep Toronto safe?

While shootings and violent crimes are trending downwards in Toronto, statistics don't necessarily assuage public anxieties surrounding safety. A Canada Pulse Insights poll for CityNews released on...

5h ago

Toronto church worker, 71, charged with multiple sexual assault offences involving youth: police

Toronto police have arrested a 71-year-old man and laid multiple sexual offence charges following an investigation into allegations spanning several years, including incidents that allegedly occurred while...

9m ago

Top Stories

Bike lane removals begin in Etobicoke as cyclists rally, legal challenge escalates

Cycling advocates say construction crews won't be the only ones showing up Tuesday when work begins to remove bike lanes on Bloor Street in Etobicoke.

1h ago

More than a third of Torontonians don't feel safe in their own neighbourhood after dark: poll

More than a third of Torontonians, 35 pre cent, say they don't feel safe walking around their neighbourhood after dark, according to a new poll, but it is a three per cent improvement over last year. The...

5h ago

Crime and punishment: How are mayoral candidates Chow and Bradford planning to keep Toronto safe?

While shootings and violent crimes are trending downwards in Toronto, statistics don't necessarily assuage public anxieties surrounding safety. A Canada Pulse Insights poll for CityNews released on...

5h ago

Toronto church worker, 71, charged with multiple sexual assault offences involving youth: police

Toronto police have arrested a 71-year-old man and laid multiple sexual offence charges following an investigation into allegations spanning several years, including incidents that allegedly occurred while...

9m ago

Most Watched Today

0:51
Heavy rain soaks Toronto streets

Heavy rain soaked the streets of Toronto to start of the work week, prompting commuters to take out their umbrellas for the morning commute.

August 31, 2026 8:40 am EST EST

0:53
Showers possible Sunday as summer-like weather sticks around

Rain showers starting late morning and continuing into the afternoon on Sunday, ushering in an unsettled week of humid weather.

August 29, 2026 7:19 pm EST EST

2:26
Families of those missing in Nepal flash flooding hoping for answers from Canadian Government

Canadian families wait for answers on loved ones missing following flash flooding in Nepal, Alessandra Carneiro, reports.

August 28, 2026 8:28 pm EST EST

2:36
Caribbean Carnival weekend forecast

Ahead of Toronto's annual Caribbean Carnival, here's what festival goers can expected as they head out into the streets for a weekend of celebrations.

July 31, 2026 9:04 am EST EST

2:26
'No relief in sight': Toronto swelters under multi-day heatwave

As a multi-day heatwave rises temperatures once again in Toronto, climate experts explain how hot it's expected to get and ways to stay cool.

July 13, 2026 12:59 pm EST EST

More Videos