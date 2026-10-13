Poilievre in Detroit to push for tariff-free trade for auto industry

OTTAWA — Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre will be in Detroit on Tuesday to make a case for tariff-free trade in the auto sector.

At a news conference in Windsor, Ont. before crossing into the United States, Poilievre said he planned to meet with representatives of a General Motors plant in Detroit and officials from a Ford plant in nearby Dearborn, Mich.

He is also planning to meet with members of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers while in Michigan.

Poilievre said he will be joined by members of the Conservative caucus from the Windsor area.

The Conservative leader blamed the trade war for declining auto production on both sides of the border.

“The story is not rosy there either and that is because of this ridiculous trade war that is only helping China and other overseas competitors. We should not be fighting with each other while our risks and rivals abroad get stronger,” Poilievre said.

The trade war has emerged as a major factor in the U.S. midterm election race in Michigan, the heart the of the U.S. auto industry.

Despite having previously supported U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs, Michigan Republican Senate candidate Mike Rogers released a video last week saying “Canada is not our enemy” and calling for an end to the trade war.

In a debate last week with his Democratic opponent Abdul El-Sayed, Rogers said he wants a deal with Canada and the current tariffs are too high.

The U.S. currently has a 25 per cent tariff on Canadian autos. President Trump has threatened to increase that tariff to 50 per cent on Jan. 1 in response to Canada’s counter-tariffs.

When asked about Trump’s adviser Peter Navarro recently warning that Canada would pay a price for any interference in the midterm elections, Poilievre said he doesn’t see his visit ahead of the Nov. 3 midterm vote as meddling.

“I think we’re going there to fight for tariff-free trade on both sides of the border and Americans want lower prices and more jobs and we’re offering a plan for them to have both,” Poilievre said.

Trump ended trade talks with Canada last year after Ontario aired an ad during the World Series using clips of former president Ronald Reagan criticizing tariffs and supporting free trade.

In August, Prime Minister Mark Carney ordered the Canadian negotiating team to call off trade talks with the U.S. after accusing the Americans of making unreasonable demands.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 13, 2026.

David Baxter, The Canadian Press