Raptors’ Kawhi Leonard looks sharp in pre-season debut vs. Knicks

Kawhi Leonard’s first game back with the Toronto Raptors is in the books.

The two-time Finals MVP started against the New York Knicks for pre-season action on Tuesday, marking his first appearance since the Raptors officially re-acquired him in September, and since he helped the franchise lift the Larry O’Brien trophy in 2019.

And Leonard didn’t take long to remind fans at Scotiabank Arena of his productivity. The star forward racked up 21 points, five rebounds and two steals in just under 17 minutes of action through the first half on Tuesday, finishing plus-28.

Head coach Darko Rajakovic said Leonard would be on a minutes restriction as he continues to ramp up his conditioning. Subsequently, Ja’Kobe Walter started the second half in place of Leonard, after helping the Raptors take a 39-point into the break.

The seven-time all-star returned to Toronto in the off-season for a deal that sent Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick and multiple first-round picks to the Los Angeles Clippers. It cemented an unprecedented reunion between player and franchise, after Leonard left the Raptors in 2019 on the heels of a championship to join his hometown Clippers.

Seven years later he’s back in Toronto, and Raptors fans will certainly be hoping his reintroduction is a sign of more to come.

Leonard returns to the team on the heels of an all-NBA second team selection last season, averaging a career-best 27.9 points while finishing seventh in MVP voting.

There will be two more opportunities to potentially see Leonard throughout the pre-season, with road games on Thursday against the Knicks and Friday versus the Detroit Pistons.

The Raptors’ regular-season opener will be against the Chicago Bulls at home on Oct. 21.