A timeline of key events in the Regis Korchinski-Paquet case

Regis Korchinski-Paquet’s mother, Claudette Beals, is comforted after singing at a public memorial and walk for justice held to honour the woman who fell to her death from a balcony while police were in her apartment in Toronto on Saturday July 25, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Carlos Osorio/

By The Canadian Press

Posted October 13, 2026 5:45 am.

A coroner’s inquest is scheduled to start Tuesday in the case of Regis Korchinski-Paquet, a 29-year-old Afro-Indigenous woman who fell from a Toronto high rise balcony while police were in her home in 2020. 

Here is a timeline of key events in the case:

May 27, 2020: The Special Investigations Unit says it is investigating the death of a woman who fell from a 24th-floor balcony while police were in the apartment. Korchinski-Paquet’s death sparks questions from her family, local politicians, and on social media about the role of police officers in the incident. In the days that follow, Korchinski-Paquet’s mother says she called police that day hoping they would take her daughter to the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health but instead the woman ended up dead.

May 30, 2020: Thousands of people take to the streets in Toronto to protest against racism and demand answers in Korchinski-Paquet’s case. Several smaller marches follow over the next few weeks.

June 3, 2020: The SIU urges police to stop speaking on the case after Korchinski-Paquet’s family postpones meeting the watchdog, citing concerns about possible police leaks.

June 8, 2020: Two Toronto city councillors put forward a motion to defund the city’s police force by 10 per cent and use the money for community resources.

June 10, 2020: Korchinski-Paquet’s family says it will talk to the SIU. 

June 11, 2020: The family holds a small funeral for her.

June 29, 2020: Toronto city council votes against defunding the police budget but approves numerous reforms to the service, including anti-racism measures and the implementation of body-worn cameras.

July 25, 2020: Family, friends and community members gather for a memorial and walk to honour Korchinski-Paquet.

Aug. 26, 2020: The SIU clears police of wrongdoing in her death, finding the officers tried to de-escalate the situation and “though their efforts were unsuccessful,” none of them broke the law. Korchinski-Paquet’s family rejects the findings.

Feb. 3, 2021: Toronto announces a pilot project to send crisis-support workers instead of police to certain 911 calls in the city. The pilot, set to begin the following year, comes after widespread calls for police reform, including improvements to how police deal with those experiencing mental-health crises.

May 26, 2021: A lawyer for Korchinski-Paquet’s family says they recently filed a complaint with the Office of the Independent Police Review Director because they believe the report by the SIU doesn’t make sense. The OIPRD confirms it is investigating but declines to comment further, citing confidentiality.

June 19, 2021: Korchinski-Paquet’s relatives speak at Juneteenth event in Ottawa aimed at demanding accountability and changes to the justice system. Several Black and Indigenous families whose loved ones were harmed or killed by police also attend the event organized by Black Lives Matter Toronto.

June 2022: Korchinski-Paquet’s family files a $10-million lawsuit against several police officers and the head of Ontario’s police watchdog, as well as Ontario’s attorney general, the City of Toronto and the Toronto Community Housing Corporation. The lawsuit alleges her relatives suffered severe emotional distress after they were provided with “misleading information” at the time of her death.

April 2, 2026: Coroner Dr. Richard Wells announces that an inquest into Korchinski-Paquet’s death will be held.

May 27, 2026: Korchinski-Paquet’s parents join advocates at the provincial legislature to call for reforms, including that the recommendations issued by coroner’s inquests be binding and implemented in a reasonable time frame.

Sept. 15, 2026: The date of the coroner’s inquest is announced.

Oct. 13, 2026: The coroner’s inquest begins.

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