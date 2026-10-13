Rides closed at Canadian theme parks after deadly U.S. fall from Six Flags coaster

Rides at two Canadian theme parks have been closed after a man in the United States reportedly fell to this death from a Six Flags roller-coaster in Georgia.

A spokesperson for Six Flags says the Leviathan and Behemoth coasters at Canada’s Wonderland north of Toronto were closed Monday out of an abundance of caution and there is no timeline for reopening.

A spokesperson for La Ronde, formerly owned by Six Flags, says its Goliath roller-coaster has also been temporarily closed while it does a safety review with the ride’s manufacturer.

Several people were injured and one man died on Monday after witnesses described watching him come out of his seat on a ride at Six Flags Over Georgia, northwest of Atlanta.

Authorities and Six Flags did not identify the ride associated with the man’s death, but local TV stations showed video of passengers being evacuated from the Goliath roller-coaster.

Six Flags says similar attractions were temporarily closed across its parks, including Canada’s Wonderland.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct 13, 2026.

– With files from The Associated Press.

The Canadian Press