Man posing as spiritual healer wanted for alleged sex assault in midtown: Toronto police

Toronto police say they are looking for a man who represented himself as a spiritual healer in connection with a sexual assault investigation in midtown.

Police responded to a call for a sexual assault in the area of Eglinton Avenue East and Yonge Street on Oct. 9.

The suspect allegedly approached the victim on a public street and asked for help in finding an address. Police say during the interaction he engaged the victim in conversation and said he was a spiritual holistic healer. He then arranged to perform a reading for the victim and during the service he allegedly sexually assaulted the victim.

The suspect is described as around 50-60 years old, with a medium build, long black/grey hair in a black dew rag, and a full beard.

He was last seen wearing a multi-coloured, long-sleeve shirt, a brown jacket, blue jeans, and black dress shoes.

Investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect and anyone with information is asked to contact police.